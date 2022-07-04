EN
    10:08, 04 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian PMs to hold talks in Yekaterinburg

    YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has arrived in Yekaterinburg to participate in the XII International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM, Kazinform reports.

    As the Kazakh Government informed via its Telegram channel, Alikhan Smailov is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.

    The Prime Minister will also hold a number of meetings with the chiefs of large industrial enterprises of Russia.


