    19:50, 03 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian presidents discuss preparations for Inter-Regional Coop Forum in Omsk

    None
    None
    SOCHI. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the issues of the bilateral agenda and preparations for the oncoming Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation in Omsk, Kazinform reports.

    «Have just met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. We have discussed the bilateral agenda and preparations for the oncoming Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation in Omsk. I am confident in further strengthening of our strategic partnership and allied relations,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

