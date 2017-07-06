Kazakh, Russian Presidents discuss results of 5th round of Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A telephone conversation of the Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin took place today, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

Vladimir Putin once again congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity and further success in his work.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the issues of the regional and international agenda.

The two leaders discussed the results of the 5th round of the International meeting on Syria, held July 4-5 in Astana.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also reviewed the schedule of forthcoming meetings.