    19:15, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian presidents discussed outcomes of regular Astana Syria talks

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service informed.  

    The presidents discussed the state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international agendas.

    The heads of state exchanged also views on the outcomes of the regular Astana Syria talks held May 3-4.

     

    The conversation was initiated by the Russian side. 

