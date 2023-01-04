EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 04 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Jan 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    The heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year holiday and expressed their commitment to further development of cooperation between the two countries.

    The two leaders discussed also certain steps of cooperation in oil and gas and energy spheres.

    The conversation was initiated by the Russian side.


    Photo: Аkorda
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!