Kazakh, Russian railways chiefs met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Russian Railways - Askar Mamin and Oleg Belozyorov - met today in Astana for discussing further development of cooperation in transport and logistics spheres.

“Constructive dialogue, active interaction, coordinated joint efforts on strengthening mutually beneficial partnership relations enable us to achieve positive results and promote rise of effectiveness of Kazakh and Russian railways companies amid the current economic conditions.”

During the talks, the parties focused on further measures on increasing cargo transportation volumes, creation of favorable conditions for enhancing transit goods flow across the territories of the two countries.

Particular attention was given to further development of the Unified Transport-Logistics Company established in November 2014 by the Kazakh, Russian and Belarusian railways administrations.

Mamin and Belozyorov positively assessed the first results of the UTLC activity as an integrator of container services and emphasized importance of elaboration of common approaches to further functioning of this company and adoption of a new agreement on fundamental principles of UTLC Development.

“I am confident that amid the current complicated economic conditions, we will implement the UTLC project with maximum effect for all its participants,” the President of the Russian Railways said.

UTLC functions as an operator of railroad transit container services via China-South-Eastern Asia-EU route and backwards and in other railroad communications.

The parties discussed also the issues of transportation of Kazakhstani export goods through Russian ports to third countries.

Following the talks, the parties signed a protocol of bilateral meeting, Kazinform refers to the press service of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.