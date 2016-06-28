Kazakh, Russian security councils discussed situation in Middle East, Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Security сouncils of Kazakhstan and Russia held a meeting in Astana under the chairmanship of President's Aide-Secretary of the Security Council Nurlan Yermekbayev and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Petrushev.

As the Akorda press service informs, the meeting discussed the strengthening of cooperation in ensuring national security, countering international terrorism, religious extremism and illegal drug trafficking.

The attendees evaluated the situation in regional security and discussed the acute issues of international agenda, in particular, the situation in the Middle East and in Afghanistan.

Summing up the meeting, N.Yermekbayev stressed importance of exchange of information between relevant authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia in fighting terrorism and extremism, holding working meetings of the two countries’ experts. It was also proposed to intensify the activity of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC) in order to more effectively counteract drug trafficking via Kazakh and Russian territories.