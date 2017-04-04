Kazakh, Russian special services prevented 3 attacks in Russia in 2016

ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (NSC) and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) together prevented a number of terrorist attacks in Russia in 2016, NSC Deputy Chairman Maj. Gen. Nurgaly Bilisbekov said on Tuesday.

"Together with our colleagues from the FSB we have prevented three terrorist attacks on Russian territory, according to my information. In Moscow, it could take place during May holidays at Schelkovskoe highway, we worked together. Apart from that, early in the year we prevented attacks in Russian central regions, the security operation was based on our operative information, we worked together. And at the end of the year we prevented another attack," Bilisbekov said at the government meeting, Kazinform has learned from Sputnik .



Bilisbekov added that Kazakhstan and Russia were working together to investigate the deadly St. Petersburg metro explosion that took place on Monday.



The St. Petersburg explosion occurred in a subway train car, on the stretch between the two central stations at about 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT), killing at least 11 and injuring 45, according to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK).