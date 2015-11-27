EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:57, 27 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian track and field athletes gather in Petropavlovsk (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Young track and field athletes from all corners of Kazakhstan and Russia have gathered in Petropavlovsk today.

    Nearly 100 athletes are set to partake in the international track and field tournament dated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan. "Athletes aged 3-19 have come from Karaganda, Kokshetau, Omsk and many other cities. Their level is quite high," director of the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve Alexander Mitsykh said. Winners of the tournament will be announced on November 28.

    Tags:
    Sport North Kazakhstan region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!