    16:39, 04 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Russian trade turnover reached $6bln in H1 2016

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia is a strategic partner for Kazakhstan, an ally in the most important issues of politics and trade-economic ties, said President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Kazakh-Russian Business Forum.

    “Russia is a strategic partner for Kazakhstan, an ally in the most important issues of politics and trade-economic ties. We  enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of issues today,” said the Kazakh Leader.

    According to him, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia in the pre-crisis period made more than $20bln, but now this indicator has fallen by 30%.

    “Despite this, in the first half of 2016, trade turnover between our states reached almost $6bln in H1 2016. Amid these conditions, we need to boost our commodity turnover, and we have all the conditions for this. Many Russian businessmen are doing their business in Kazakhstan,” stressed he.

    More than 6,000 Kazakh-Russian joint enterprises are functioning to date in Kazakhstan, the President added.

