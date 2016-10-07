Kazakh Rypakova becomes bronze medalist of Beijing Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova will receive 2008 Olympic bronze after Greek athlete fails doping test, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yes, it's true. Currently, I'm ranked third in the official protocol of the Beijing Olympics. It is official," Rypakova told a press conference at the Central Communications Service on Friday.



Rypakova claimed the fourth spot in the women's triple jump event in Beijing. Hrysopiyi Devetzi of Greece won bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics, but tested positive for doping and was stripped off the medal.



This will be the third Olympic medal for Olga Rypakova who collected gold at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.