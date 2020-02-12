EN
    15:46, 12 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, S Korean foreign ministries held political consultations in Seoul

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by First Vice Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev took part in the 10th round of the Political Consultations held between the foreign ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and South Korea in Seoul.

    The sides discussed the issues of the bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian fields including attraction of investment and new technologies as well as exchange of experience in various spheres.

    At the end of the meeting the parties confirmed a high-level of the bilateral ties and agreed to further expand the relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats.


