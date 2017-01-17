EN
    14:11, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Sabina Altynbekova among top 9 most beautiful volleyball players

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Sabina Altynbekova has been featured into the top 9 most beautiful volleyball players list compiled by 24h.com.vn.

    Ranked 4th in the ranking, Altynbekova rose to stardom after her performance at the international volleyball tournament in China in 2014. Fans call her "Kazakh girl with the face of anime character" for her beauty that combines East and Eastern Europe.

    Below you can find other beautiful athletes who also made the list.

    1. Saori Kimura (Japan)





    2. Hui Ruoqi (China)





    3. Alisa Manenok (Russia)





    4. Sabina Altynbekova (Kazakhstan)





    5. Sanja Malagurski (Serbia)



    6. Kimberly Hill (the U.S.)



    7. Neslihan Demir (Turkey)



    8. Lonneke Sloetjes (the Netherlands)



    9. Sheilla Castro (Brazil)
     

    Sport
