Kazakh sabre fencers pocket silver at 2024 Asian Championship in Kuwait

Kazakh women’s sabre fencers have made history in Kuwait as the first to win a silver medal at the Asian Fencing Championship 2024 held between June 21 and 27 June, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Aigerim Sarybai (earned an Olympic berth), Karina Dospai, Anastasia Gulik and Zhasmin Kapydzhy grabbed silver in the Women's Team Sabre Asian Championship finals beating South Korea with a score of 45:36. Notably, the South Korean team ranks among the world’s top fencers.

In the quarterfinals the Kazakh fencers defeated Hong Kong 45:40.

Earlier, the men’s team of Kazakhstan bagged gold at the Asian Fencing Championships 2024 in Kuwait.