Kazakh Sagandikova wins opening-round match at W15 Monastir

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Aruzhan Sagandikova, world No. 829, beat India’s Smriti Bhasin 6:2, 6:3 in the women’s singles first-round match at the now-running Tunisia W15 Monastir Tournament 2023, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The 18-year-old Kazakh player defeated her rival ranking 974th in the world in two sets. Next, Aruzhan will take on Elena Jamshidi.

The Tunisia W15 Monastir Prize Money totals 15,000 US dollars.

Notably, Aruzhan jumped by more than 200 spots in the WTA Rankings over the past month.