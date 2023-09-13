EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:37, 13 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Sagandikova wins opening-round match at W15 Monastir

    None
    Photo: Sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Aruzhan Sagandikova, world No. 829, beat India’s Smriti Bhasin 6:2, 6:3 in the women’s singles first-round match at the now-running Tunisia W15 Monastir Tournament 2023, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

    The 18-year-old Kazakh player defeated her rival ranking 974th in the world in two sets. Next, Aruzhan will take on Elena Jamshidi.

    The Tunisia W15 Monastir Prize Money totals 15,000 US dollars.

    Notably, Aruzhan jumped by more than 200 spots in the WTA Rankings over the past month.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    Today, 10:00
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s visit to Germany, oil supplies, new flights to India
    Today, 09:16
    Rain to douse most of Kazakhstan Sept 30
    Today, 08:00
    September 30. Today's Birthdays
    More news in our Telegram channel!