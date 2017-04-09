Kazakh Samatali Toltayev named best boxer of Emil Zhechev Memorial Tournament in Sofia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's youth team headed by chief coach Galymbek Kenzhebayev is coming back from the Emil Zhechev Memorial Tournament held in Sofia, Bulgaria. Kazakh boxers won three gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

As the national boxing federation informed, Samatali Toltayev (60kg), Sanatali Toltayev (64kg) and Yermakhan Zhakpekov (69kg) grabbed gold medals at the competition.



Samatali Toltayev was named the best boxer of the tournament.



Silver medal was awarded to Oralbay Nurbek (75kg), while Aibek Dossanov (52kg), Nigmetolla Moldashev (56kg) and Nurdaulet Ulanov (+91kg) received bronze medals. Thus, the Kazakh team ranked the first at the event, Russian team was the second and Azerbaijan became the third.