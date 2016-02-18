EN
    15:35, 18 February 2016

    Kazakh sambo practitioner bags ‘silver&#39; at int&#39;l tournament

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Sambo practitioner Askhat Khapanov from Mangystau region won silver at the International Sambo Tournament "Peoples' Friendship" this week.

    Held in the town of Baikonur, the tournament brought together over 300 athletes from all corners of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

    Khapanov lost to another Kazakhstani sambo practitioner Tolegen Aimakhanov in the Men's 82kg Final.
    Askhat was the only athlete representing Mangystau region at the event.
