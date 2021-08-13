Kazakh Sanayev to donate his Olympic medal rewards to the needy and sick children

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Olympic bronze medal winner, freestyle wrestler Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan will donate his Olympic medal cash rewards to the needy families and sick children, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting with journalists Sanayev expressed gratitude to Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the development of the country’s sports. He also thanked the people of Kazakhstan for their faith and support and opportunity.

He also shared his childhood dream of becoming an Olympic champion and to help low-income families and child patients. His dream came true so he decided to donate all his medal cash bonuses to the needy families and sick kids.

Sanayev added that he would get ready for the forthcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

As earlier reported, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev awarded the Olympic bronze winners. All of them received orders and KZT 31 mln for their bronze medals. Their coaches earned KZT 25 mln.