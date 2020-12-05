Kazakh-Saudi business webinar held in Saudi Arabia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the Jeddah and Qassim Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as well as «Kazakh Invest» JSC, held a webinar entitled «Business & investment Opportunities between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia,» Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was attended by H.E. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, the leadership and members of the Chambers of Jeddah and Qassim, representatives of the Kazakh national companies such as «Kazakh Invest,» «Kazakh Tourism,» «QazTrade» and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Berik Aryn noted that this event takes place shortly after a significant holiday in Kazakhstan – the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, and on the eve of the main holiday – the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this context, the Kazakh diplomat noted the outstanding contribution of the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and development of modern Kazakhstan statehood, strengthening of its international relations, including with Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, the Ambassador called on Saudi entrepreneurs to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries through more active participation in implementing joint projects and expanding contacts with Kazakh partners.

The Kazakh companies, in turn, briefed on the policy pursued by the Government of Kazakhstan to create a favorable business climate, provide guarantees and preferences for foreign investors and others.

Along with this, Kazakh representatives presented forward-looking investment projects in agriculture, tourism, and light industry. Representatives of QazTrade introduced a wide range of Kazakh export products to the Saudi business community. The Kazakh side also presented the activities of the AIFC on the development of Islamic finance and the creation of a convenient eco-system in Kazakhstan for foreign investors.