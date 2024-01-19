Kazakh scholars to access historical materials of Vatican Library and Apostolic Archives

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, President Tokayev noted the informative and productive nature of the talk he held with Pope Francis.

According to him, the continuous support of the Vatican has contributed the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kazakhstan holds to become a key platform to strengthen mutual understanding and respect between religions.

The Kazakh Head of State mentioned the historic visit of the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church to Kazakhstan, becoming a valuable symbol of promoting peace and resonated with not only the catholic community of Kazakhstan but also representatives of other religions of the region.

As the Kazakh President said, the country attaches great importance to strengthening relations with the Holy See in education, healthcare, and fight against climate change.

Tokayev thanked Bishop Paul Gallagher for the readiness of the Vatican Library and the Apostolic Archives to give Kazakhstani scholars the opportunity to study historical materials. He also welcomed the cooperation between Kazakhstan’s National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health and the Vatican’s pediatric hospital Bambino Gesu.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State invited the leadership of the Holy See to take part in the next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.