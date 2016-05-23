Kazakh school student won €2000 at intl contest for live action and animated video spots launched by Austria

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Aibek Tugelbayev, a student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS) of Physics and Biology in Ust-Kamenogorsk, was recognized the best director at the International contest for live action and animated video spots initiated by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Family and Youth. The motto of this year's competition is Feeling Good-Feeling Bad".

According to the NIS, Aibek shot a short-length video together with project supervisor Ainur Aubakirova.

“Nowadays, the majority of adults are addicted to gadgets. They talk to each other on mobile phones, chat with each other and search for information in the internet. They seem to be close to their children, but in fact, the children lack parental attention. Very often, parents do not realize that they hurt their children,” says 16-year-old director.

Aibek has been invited to attend the award ceremony scheduled for June 1 in Austria. As per a letter from organizers, the winner will be awarded 2000 euro from the Austrian Ministry of Family and youth.

According to organizers, the theme of this year’s contest is Feeling Good – Feelin’ Bad. This should illustrate one of the following slogans:

”Moments of happiness… or periods of unhappiness!”

”No child shall be shamed or offended!”

”In the interest of humanity, corporal punishment or the infliction of emotional harm against children shall be prohibited!”

“A childhood without violence: dream or reality?”

Children and young people aged 10-25 are invited to join the contest as individuals, groups or classes. Videos should not exceed 30 sec. Winning videos will be broadcast on television, social networks, new media and websites. The prize money per category is 2,000 Euro.