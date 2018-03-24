Kazakh schoolboy patents 28 projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last year, Timur Ryspekov, a student of the Lyceum School No.28 of Almaty city, was listed among "100 Faces of Kazakhstan". Timur has repeatedly participated in national olympiads and international competitions, many of which he won. His first project was a calculator capable of solving any intricate problem, Khabar 24 reports.

When Timur Ryspekov was in the sixth grade, he started taking interest in programming, physics, and mathematics. After a little while, the schoolboy began designing robots. Presently, at the age of 17, he has created about 50 projects, 28 of which were patented (all of them are scientific discoveries).

One of Timur's latest inventions is related to the creation of a robot that measures the extent of environmental pollution.

"I order some parts via Internet, the rest is purchased at electronics shops. I used to develop projects myself. Now, I have a team. I teach programming to my friend, Danil Shestopalov," said Timur Ryspekov.





The Kazakh schoolboy has patented 28 projects. In 2016, Timur was invited to study in Canada. There, he continued delving into science, technology, engineering and mathematics. He even managed to work in the mining industry. Timur is so gifted that he hit Canada's top 25 young mathematicians' list.

Timur is now in the ninth grade. Alongside school classes, he is taking online courses of the world's largest universities.

One international company became interested in his works and wants to buy into one of his patents.