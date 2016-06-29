EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:34, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh schoolchildren 6th at Junior Mathematical Olympiad in Romania

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 20th Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (JMBO) was held in the city of Slatina, in Romania from June 24-29, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the education department of Astana city.

    Schoolchildren from 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, took part in the intellectual contest. Team Kazakhstan was ranked 6th in the overall medal standing.

    Romania won the 1st place. Coming in 2nd was Turkey. Serbian schoolchildren rounded out the top 3.

    Two schoolchildren from Astana and Almaty claimed silver, three more (two from Almaty and one from Taraz) won bronze.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Events Education and Science Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!