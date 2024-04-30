Kazakh schoolchildren conquer arenas of world olympiads in mathematics and chemistry, returning home with medals

Kazakhstan's young talents have once again taken center stage bringing home prestigious awards at international Olympiads. Kazakhstan’s school students demonstrated their achievements in STEM education by winning high-ranking places in both the International Mendeleev Olympiad and the International Mathematical Olympiad for Girls (EGMO), Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

On April 30, the International Mathematical Olympiad for Girls EGMO-2024 ended in Georgia among 212 participants from 54 countries. The Committee for Secondary Education of the Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan reported on four young mathematicians who won medals. Anastasia Odintsova, an 11th grade student at Lyceum School No. 8 for gifted children in Pavlodar, and Amira Kenbaeva, an 11th grade student at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Physics and Mathematics in Almaty, won silver awards. Also on the podium were Arai Kassenova, an 11th grade student at the Haileybury International School in Almaty, and Aruzhan Batyrkhan, a 9th grade student at the Republican Physics and Mathematics School in Almaty, who earned bronze medals.

This is not the first victory for Kazakhstan in the international arena of mathematical competitions. The country's team has been participating in EGMO since 2017 and during this time has won 3 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals, as well as 4 certificates of honor. Founded in 2012 in Cambridge, UK, EGMO continues to stimulate and support women's presence in global mathematics.

Earlier, on April 26, the 58th International Mendeleev Olympiad for schoolchildren in chemistry ended in China, where 200 participants from 29 countries gathered. In this prestigious competition, 15 gold, 30 silver and 45 bronze medals were awarded. The Kazakhstan team showed outstanding results, winning a total of 9 medals - 1 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze awards.

Rinat Ilyusizov, a student of the Lyceum for Gifted Children No.8 in Pavlodar, received a gold medal among talented chemists. Silver medals went to two students: Adilzhan Moldagul from the boarding school “Bilim-Innovation” in Aktau and Kirill Kim from the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Physics and Mathematics in Astana.

Bronze medals also adorned the achievements of young Kazakh chemists: Abylai Kabdulkhadyr from the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics in Astana, Alikhan Serikuly from the Haileybury International School in Almaty, Yenlik Bakytbekova and Tamila Rakhimbayeva from the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics in Almaty, Sanjar Kaliaqbar from the boarding lyceum No. 1 Bilim-Innovation in Karaganda and Alibi Mugalim from the lyceum-boarding school Bilim-Innovation in Aktau.

Today, the 41st Balkan Mathematics Olympiad (BMO) started in Bulgaria, bringing together over 130 participants from 22 countries. Among them is the national team of Kazakhstan, which includes six outstanding students. Participation in the International Balkan Olympiad in Mathematics is a stage for gaining experience and preparing Kazakhstan's national team for participation in the International Olympiad in Mathematics (IMO), which will be held from July 11 to 24 this year in the UK.