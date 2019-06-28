Kazakh schoolchildren pocket 17 medals at Asian Chess Championship
"Having beaten 11 competitors in the category under 9 years old in classical chess, Kazakhstan's Yelnaz Kaliakhmet struck gold," said Coach of the Kazakhstan national junior team Anuar Ismagambetov. "Second places in the classical chess podium in the respective categories were taken by Alisher Abdsattar, Khanzada Amanzhol, Zeinep Sultanbek, and Abilmansur Abdilkhair. Bronze was earned by Alikhan Khazhatuly in the category under 9 years old. "
Kazakh schoolchildren also fought for the continental championship medals in blitz and rapid chess games. Khanzada Amanzhol came in second in rapid and first in blitz. Zeinep Sultanbek gained gold in rapid and bronze in blitz. Yelnaz Kaliakhmet also proved to be the best in rapid in the category under 9 years old, Ayaulym Kaldarova came in second, and Alisher Abdsattar was third. Amir Satybaldy also won gold in blitz, and Alim Omirserik and Edgar Mamedov won bronze in the respective categories.