Kazakh schoolchildren to travel ‘the path of the leader'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Schoolchildren from all corners of Kazakhstan now have a chance to travel ‘the path of the leader' - a series of excursions directly associated with the life and work of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.





The first out of many excursions kicked off in the Kazakh capital - Astana and one of the biggest cities in the country - Almaty this week. Schoolchildren from Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions are visiting Astana and children from Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions are in Almaty from October 30 till November 4.







480 schoolchildren aged 13-17 are participating in the excursion. In Astana, they will visit the Museum, the Fund and the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, the Astana-Baiterek Monument and Nazarbayev University.







"You are the future of Kazakhstan. And you have been chosen to go on the excursion for a reason. I am aware that you are interested in the President's life and you will have a chance to see how it all began, how the decision on the transfer of the capital city was made and many other things," said Aliya Kosharova, advisor to the executive director of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan, addressing the schoolchildren during their visit to the Library of the First President in Astana.







In Almaty, children will visit the Karasay Batyr school where the Kazakh President studied, the house museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Batyr Babalar memorial complex in Almaty region and the Central State Museum.



