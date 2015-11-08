EN
    14:39, 08 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh schoolchildren win at Mostratec olympiad in Brazil

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Grade 11 students of the Kazakh-Turkish boarding school for boys won the 3rd place at the International Olympiad Mostratec in Brazil, the press service of South Kazakhstan regional administration says.

    Shynbolat Tuganbai and Dauren Ordabayev's project on Calcudoku, a new version of Sudoku crossword puzzles, took the 3rd place at the Olympiad. 875 schoolchildren from 21 countries competed at the Olympiad in the following subjects: Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Astronomy, Ecology, Energy and more.

