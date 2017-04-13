Kazakh schoolgirl chairs SCO meeting

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Today, the Secretariat of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing held the 2nd Annual Interactive Game "SCO Model", Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.





Being SCO member countries citizens, the senior pupils of the secondary school affiliated by Russian Embassy to China were the major active participants.





Within two hours the teenagers proficiently simulated the work of SCO National Coordinators Council meeting, discussed the main lines of collaboration for ensuring peace and sustainable development in the region and formulated suggestions for multilateral cooperation development.





"It's the second time I have participated in the interactive game ‘SCO Model'. During preparation we have learned a lot of new and interesting things about Shanghai Cooperation Organization. And the most important was that we had a chance to feel as if we were adult diplomats. As representatives of SCO countries we suggested new ideas and projects, learned how to defend our own positions, and this was very fascinating and informative for all of us", Kazakh schoolgirl playing as a representative of the chairing party Assel Kadyrova said to Kazinform.





Russian pupil Aleksei Shin highlighted the priceless experience the game provides with.

"I saw that diplomacy is a very complicated and responsible job. We know that preparation for Astana Summit is now underway. We wish the upcoming event to pass off as smoothly as our today game meeting", he said.





Summarizing the game results SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov noticed keen and interesting discussion conducted by the young diplomats.

"It is pleasant that the youngsters dedicated their event to the organization's anniversaries - 15th Anniversary of SCO Charter and 10th Anniversary of the ‘Treaty of Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between the Member States of the SCO'. The future diplomats demonstrated their great diligence, high responsibility and advanced knowledge. The conventional wisdom says ‘Knowledge is power'. The guys brilliantly coped with this task. We are proud of ‘SCO generation'", he said.





Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to People's Republic of China Andrei Denisov in his speech noted that SCO plays a role of one of the most vivid and fast-growing offsprings of multilateral diplomacy.



"Such situational and role games as ‘SCO Model' help to develop youth's skills to respond to changes in various situations", the diplomat noted.

The pupils were awarded with certificates and valuable gifts for successful participation. Their parents, teachers and SCO Secretariat permanent representatives also participated in the event.