Kazakh schoolgirls present their app to Google CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Girls from Kazakhstan who captured the Senior Grand Prize at the 2017 Technovation Challenge this week, presented their app QamCare to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco, Kazinform reports.

"Kazakhstan's Technovation team presented their project to Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the World Pitch Challenger at Google headquarters," the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan captioned the photo of the girls posing for a selfie with Pichai.



Earlier it was reported that four young talents from Almaty - Azhar Sultansikh, Diana Zhanakbayeva, Diyara Beisenbekova and Aruzhan Koshkarova calling themselves /flash bagged the grand prize within the framework of the World Pitch Summit in San Francisco surpassing six teams from Kenya, Armenia, India and Kazakhstan in the final. Mind you, on their way to the final, /flash beat 102 (!) teams from over 30 countries of the world.

In May 2017, /flash won the regional stage of the contest Technovation Kazakhstan with their app QamCare developed with the help of their mentors Aziza Ibragim and Aigerim Katayeva.

QamCare helps users keep track of their loved ones, specifically women and children. It is a free analog of GPS-watches but does not invade user's personal space as only trusted contact are able to see the user's last location in case of emergency. Users can attach it to their clothes or throw it in their backpacks or bags. QamCare originates from Kazakh word Qamqor which means care and support.

Technovation is a global initiative that inspires and gives an opportunity to young women worldwide to become leaders and innovators by solving problems of their communities through technologies and entrepreneurship. Technovation Kazakhstan was launched in 2016 by Diana Tsoi, Dina Mukasheva and Gulnar Salpykova.