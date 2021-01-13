Kazakh scientist becomes part of the COMSTECH-SAC

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Academician Galym Mutanov became part of the International Advisory Council (COMSTECH-SAC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which unites the countries of the Islamic world, Kazinform reports.

The OIC Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) was established in 1981. Its activities are aimed at implementing the resolutions adopted by the OIC, strengthening cooperation between member states in the field of science and technology, as well as the development of programs and proposals that can improve their scientific and technological capacity of the countries – members of this organization.

COMSTECH-SAC is a new institutional mechanism designed to become a platform for the exchange of experience, capacity building, development of advanced approaches and applied recommendations in the field of science, technology and innovation (STI) development. The Scientific Advisory Council is designed to solve the problems facing OIC member states in the STI development. It consists of outstanding scientists and world-renowned practitioners. Coordinator General of COMSTECH Dr. Iqbal Choudhary noted that the vast experience and knowledge of scientist Galym Mutanov will be useful and in demand in the activities of the Scientific Advisory Council, and expressed hope for close and fruitful cooperation.

Kazakhstan is substantially involved to the OIC activities and the inclusion of the country's representative in the COMSTECH-SAC is a recognition of its leading positions in the field of science and education of the Islamic world. It should be noted that Al-Farabi KazNU strengthens and expands cooperation with partners OIC, ICESCO, COMSTECH. Kazakhstan’s leading university is a co-organizer of a number of major international events held jointly with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including the first brainstorming «Dialogue Platform OIC-15», which took place in Almaty last year.