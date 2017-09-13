Kazakh scientist honored with ISESCO prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ISESCO Director General Dr Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri presented a gold medal and a special certificate to Galimkair Mutanov, rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, in Astana earlier this week, Kazinform reports.

The ISESCO prize was awarded at the 1st Summit on Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday (September 11).



The ISESCO Director General noted that Kazakhstani scientist Mutanov was honored with the prestigious award as a recognition of his research at international level and outstanding contribution in the sphere of mathematical modeling and management of technical and socioeconomic systems.







The biennial ISESCO award is presented to scientists of OIC member states for their contribution in the sphere of biology, chemistry, geology, mathematics, physics and more.



The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) was founded by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in 1979. ISESCO's mission is to support and develop science, education and culture of the OIC member states.



