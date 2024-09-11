Kazakh scientists breed new wheat cultivar

“The spring wheat variety "Kudesnitsa" belongs to medium-ripening group. The growing season is 79 days. During the years of competitive trials, the average wheat yield was 25 c/ha, which is a significantly higher than the standard variety’s rate, which is 22 c/ha. Additionally, the weight of 1,000 grains is 34.1 grams. The variety is distinguished by a protein content in the grain of 14.5%, crude gluten of 35.6%, and an overall baking grade of 4.9 points,” the message reads.