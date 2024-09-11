EN
    18:00, 11 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh scientists breed new wheat cultivar

    Photo: Non-commercial JSC "National Agrarian Science and Educational Centre"

    Scientists of the National Agrarian Science and Educational Centre has bred a new cultivar of "Kudesnitsa" (Enchantress) wheat, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Karabalyk Agricultural Experiment Station presented a new variety of soft spring wheat called “Kudesnitsa".

    Scientists highlighted exceptional agronomic properties and high yields of the cultivar.

    “The spring wheat variety "Kudesnitsa" belongs to medium-ripening group. The growing season is 79 days. During the years of competitive trials, the average wheat yield was 25 c/ha, which is a significantly higher than the standard variety’s rate, which is 22 c/ha. Additionally, the weight of 1,000 grains is 34.1 grams. The variety is distinguished by a protein content in the grain of 14.5%, crude gluten of 35.6%, and an overall baking grade of 4.9 points,” the message reads.

    The variety is highly drought-resistant, able to withstand prolonged absence of precipitation and high temperatures.

    Wheat Agriculture
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
