Kazakh scientists develop breakthrough treatments for deep cuts and burns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Scientists of the National Centre for Biotechnologies of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry developed several breakthrough treatments for deep wounds and burns, the Ministry’s press service reports.

«One of them is X-Graft, a biological wound covering. It passed clinical trials and will be soon registered in Kazakhstan. The results claim that it considerably speeds up healing of wounds reducing thus period of hospitalization. It is made of collagenous and elastin fibres with the help of present-day tissue-engineered technologies. It is designated for treating large, deep and persistent wounds, and also for temporary closure of trophic ulcers. The homegrown biological wound covering is highly competitive with foreign analogues and boasts high tenacity, resilience and absorption,» director general of the National Centre for Biotechnologies Yerlan Ramankulov said.

Besides, they developed the cell spray Fibrospray to treat large, deep cuts and burns. It is a suspension consisting of human skin cells (fibroblasts) and twice accelerates the process of wound repair.

Another breakthrough is used for reconstruction of compound fractures and injured knee joints. The preclinical trials of the bio-composite cell hydrogel proved its high potency. The stem cells of the hydrogel speeds regeneration of bone and cartilaginous tissues within three-six months after surgeries.