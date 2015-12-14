Kazakh scientists made a great contribution to industrial and innovative development - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani scientists are making a great contribution to the industrial and innovative development of the country, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the ceremony of awarding al-Farabi State Prize in the field of science and technology. The event is taking place in Akorda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan pays special attention to innovative and industrial development. The first five-year was successfully completed. According to the reports, there have been implemented 770 companies. Moreover this year the 120 new enterprises have started operation. Government spent 3.8 trillion tenge for their implementation. However, the companies have produced products worth 5.2 trillion tenge. Innovation cannot exist without science. The President stressed that science and technology are pushing horizons of thinking, extend human capabilities. Kazakhstan has established scientific and production centers including the Nazarbayev University and Alatau Park.