Kazakh scientists obtain three U.S. patents for beryllium extraction technology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a short span of time, the team of Kazakh scientists have been granted three U.S. patents for unique technologies of beryllium extraction, Kazinform cites the press service of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

"The team of scientists of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, led by President of the above university Galimkair Mutanov, developed a new technology of beryllium extraction that was recognized internationally and granted a U.S. patent as the most cost-effective and unique environmentally friendly technology," the report says.

It has been the third U.S. patent of the team. Earlier, they received the previous two patents jointly with the employees of the beryllium laboratory based in the Ulba Metallurgical Plant and the scientists of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University (in Ust-Kamenogorsk).

Altogether, the team's innovations are supported by the materials of 2 epoch-making discoveries, 10 technologies, 18 patents, 4 provisional patents, etc.

It should be noted that no other research group in Kazakhstan or any post-Soviet country has ever achieved that success in getting three successive patents within the same area of research and technology.



Production facilities are largely using the technology of beryllium extraction and refining and output of finished-products. Introducing the new technologies, the inventors succeeded in obtaining over 150 new types of export-oriented products made of beryllium oxide with unique electrophysical and chemical properties. These products are exported to defense enterprises of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and Israel.

The United States, China, Russia, India and other advanced countries of the world have already been showing high interest in using the technology at their own enterprises.