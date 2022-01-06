EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:56, 06 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh second-tier banks and financial organizations suspend operations

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the second-tier banks and financial organizations of Kazakhstan have suspended their work today, Kazinform reports quoting Khabar 24.

    «The financial regulation and development agency and National Bank reported that the operations of all financial organizations, including the second-tier banks, have been suspended starting from January 6, 2022 due to the anti-terror operations and Internet service interruptions,» press secretary of the National Bank Olzhas Ramazanov said.


    Economy Banks Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
