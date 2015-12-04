Kazakh Secretary of State accepts credentials from ambassadors of several countries (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has accepted credentials from Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Nicaragua, the Republic of Albania and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meetings Gulshara Abdykalikova thanked Ambassador of Nicaragua and Djibouti for supporting Kazakhstan's candidacy for a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and looked forward to the support of Ghana, Albania and Bahrain. In an interview with the Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana Dr. Kodzo K. Alabo Secretary of State noted that Kazakhstan is interested in developing collaboration with Ghana and other African countries. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Ghana for the first nine month of 2015 amounted to $11.5 million. During the meeting with Ambassador of Djibouti Dr Ali Mohamed Kamil and Ambassador of Bahrain Dr. Ebrahim Yusuf Al-Abdullah G.Abdykalikova stressed successful collaboration of the countries in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. She thanked Dr Ali Mohamed Kamil for supporting Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative on the establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Safety headquartering in Astana. G.Abdykalikova told Ambassador of Nicaragua Juan Ernesto Vasquez that Kazakhstan supported the candidacy of Nicaragua for the membership in the Executive Board of UNESCO in 2015-2019 and expressed appreciation for the country's support of Astana candidacy for hosting EXPO-2017. During the talks with Ambassador of Albania Arben Gazioni Secretary of State G.Abdykalikova focused attention on the possibility of further deepening of bilateral cooperation. Kazakh Secretary of State expressed hope that the activities of the Ambassadors will promote partnership between the countries in the framework of the five institutional reforms and the President's address "Kazakhstan in the new global reality: growth, reform, development". In conclusion she invited the countries to take part in EXPO 2017.