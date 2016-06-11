Kazakh Secretary of State addressed closing ceremony of 2016 Global Summit of Women

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gulshara Abdykalikova, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Demographic Policy under the President, delivered a speech at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Global Summit of Women held on June 9-11, 2016 in Warsaw, the Akorda's press service reports.

In her speech Secretary Abdykalikova noted that Astana will play a host to the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 under the topic "Future Energy" next year. The Women's Forum under the aegis of the Global Summit of Women is set to be held within the framework of the exhibition. Ms Abdykalikova invited participants of the summit to attend it and join discussions on innovative ideas and advanced technologies in green economy at EXPO 2017.



Secretary Abdykalikova held a number of meetings with Polish authorities on the margins of the summit, including meetings with Deputy Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Maria Koc, Chief of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland Małgorzata Sadurska and Minister of Labor and Social Policy of the Republic of Poland Elżbieta Rafalska.



Additionally, the Kazakh Secretary of State met with heads of delegations who gathered in Warsaw for the summit, namely Vice President of Vietnam Đặng Thị Ngọc Thịnh, French Minister for the Family, Children and Women's Rights Laurence Rossignol, Parliamentary secretary of state at Federal Ministry of Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth of Germany Elke Ferner and Minister of Women, Family and Community Development of Malaysia Rohani Abdul Karim.