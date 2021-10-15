Kazakh Secretary of State addresses ‘National Identity and Objectives of Independence’ conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev addressed the International Scientific and Practical Conference «National Identity and Objectives of Independence» dedicated to the 70th anniversary of prominent writer, scientist, Alash movement scholar Tursyn Zhurtbai, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Speaking of the creative path of Tursyn Zhurtbai, the Kazakh Secretary of State pointed out his broad scientific outlook. He commended the importance of the two-volume historic and education publication «Dulyga» as well as the scientific value of the writer’s works such as «Beiuak», «Besigindi tuze!», «Talky», «Mukhtar Omarkhanovich Auezov», «Kunanbai», and «Sure soz» devoted to great Abai and genius Mukhtar.

Zhurtbai’s three-volume work «My pain, my pride – Alash!» tells the 1922/37 repressions, prosecutions of leaders and members of the Alash movement and Alash Orda government, abuse against the national intelligentsia in the 50s, which became a huge breakthrough in the country’s spiritual culture.

During the conference, the Secretary of State put forward a number of ideas and proposal related to the history of the country. He proposed to avoid unilateral approaches to historic science, create a true record of the past, and pay special attention to the history of the ancient times and Middle Ages.

Moreover, Kusherbayev stressed the importance of re-thinking the history of Kazakhstan, in-depth study of the current issues of the modern history of the country, history of the Kazakh diaspora.

Joining the event were Advisor to the Kazakh President Baurzhan Omarov, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali, Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, and prominent scholars.