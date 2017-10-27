Kazakh Secretary of State attends To the Society of Universal Labor Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in the republican forum To the Society of Universal Labor on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In attendance at the forum were parliamentarians, officials of the Presidential Administration, Government, central and local executive bodies, reps of international organizations, trade unions, businessmen and many others.



In her opening remarks, Secretary Abdykalikova stressed that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in his article The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity noted that a nation can be successful only if it develops its competitiveness.



Ms Abdykalikova noted that in the future success of the nations will be measured by human capital quality.



"A new model of social and labor relations based on the mechanisms of cooperation between the state, private sector and trade unions has been introduced. Some 290,000 new workplaces have been created within the framework of state and government programs. Some 500 occupational standards have been developed," Gulshara Abdykalikova said.



Also, she reminded that Kazakhstani youth now has a chance to obtain vocational education for free as part of the new project that had been launched in the country.



Winners and laureates of the Yenbek zholy republican competition were announced within the framework of the forum as well.