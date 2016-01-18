EN
    16:46, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Secretary of State awards presidential, state scholarships

    ASTANA-ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova awarded the 2015 Presidential and State Scholarships to outstanding cultural figures and people of art in Almaty on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    Opening the awarding ceremony, Secretary Abdykalikova congratulated attendees and stressed that the scholarships recognize their invaluable contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's culture.
    The annual scholarships are awarded in order to support cultural figures and the most talented young workers of art for their contribution to the creation and development of Kazakhstan's culture.
    This year 100 cultural figures and young talents received the presidential and state scholarships.
    After the awarding ceremony, Secretary Abdykalikova and the scholarship recipients discussed the relevant issues of the development of Kazakhstan's culture and art. The Secretary of State expressed hope that a lot of new music pieces, books and paintings praising nobleness, generousness, honor and mercy of the Kazakh people will be composed, written and created on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

