Kazakh Secretary of State, Azerbaijani PM discuss bilateral cooperation

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade in Baku.

At the meeting, the sides discussed current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects of interaction in political, commercial and economic, transport and cultural and humanitarian spheres.



Recall that Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova is currently in the Azerbaijani capital to attend the 5th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.



