Kazakh Secretary of State familiarizes French Senators with content of constitutional novelties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin met with a delegation of the French Senate led by Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship France-CA Hervé Maurey, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the talk, the sides positively assessed the current state of and prospects for the development of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France, including at the interparliamentary level.

Karin got familiarized in detail the French Senators with the content and significance of the large-scale constitutional novelties in the referendum to take place on June 5, 2022.

Maurey called the large-scale program of political modernization carried out in Kazakhstan impressive.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of current international and regional issues.