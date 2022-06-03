EN
    20:12, 03 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Secretary of State familiarizes French Senators with content of constitutional novelties

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin met with a delegation of the French Senate led by Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship France-CA Hervé Maurey, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the talk, the sides positively assessed the current state of and prospects for the development of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France, including at the interparliamentary level.

    Karin got familiarized in detail the French Senators with the content and significance of the large-scale constitutional novelties in the referendum to take place on June 5, 2022.

    Maurey called the large-scale program of political modernization carried out in Kazakhstan impressive.

    The sides also exchanged views on a number of current international and regional issues.


