Kazakh Secretary of State holds meeting with UAE ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Kazakhstan Suhail Matar Alketbi who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

"On behalf of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev let me express gratitude for your work as an ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Kazakhstan," said G.Abdykalikova.

During the meeting Secretary of State noted that UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world and the Gulf region. Ms. Abdykalikova thanked the Ambassador for the support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, our initiative to establish Islamic Organization for Food Security. In addition, she expressed her appreciation to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the confirmation of their participation in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

G.Abdykalikova also focused attention on the fact that Kazakhstan has established the international financial center "Astana" on a platform of Expo 2017 which will adopt the experience of the Dubai International Financial Centre and will become a major business hub of the whole Central Asian region.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current dynamics of development of bilateral trade-economic and investment relations.

Thus, over the past 10 years the total volume of attracted investments from the UAE equaled $ 2 billion and turnover as of January-November 2015 amounted to $ 97 million.