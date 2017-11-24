Kazakh Secretary of State holds Women's Affairs National Commission meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired a meeting of the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reports.

The Secretary of State highlighted that the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" has greatly boosted the work of the National Commission.

Ms. Abdykalikova underlined the words of the Head of State "The best traditions must become the pre-requirement, the key factor for the success of modernization. Without reliance on the national and cultural roots, the modernization will hang in the air".

Shaping the younger generation's strong immunity against alien views, and cultivation of the family values and the best national traditions of the people of Kazakhstan is a priority. The effectiveness of that work depends on the effective interaction between the government bodies and social institutions.

The attendees made reports on the implementation of the 2017-2019 Action Plan in the furtherance of the Concept in Pavlodar and Kyzylorda regions.

In Pavlodar region, active efforts are underway to develop productive employment and mass entrepreneurship. Since January this year, 329 women (32%) have been trained for 52 most demanded jobs. The authorities continue the work on the development of the women's leadership schools in rural areas of the region, and another school was established in Bayanaul district in June. Pavlodar region is one of 3 regions that approached 30% of representation of women in local representative bodies. Presently, the percentage of women among the members of the District, Town and Region Maslikhats is 29.4%, 27.3%, and 21.9%, respectively.

Involving more than 7,000 young people of Kyzylorda region, 135 events within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru Program have been organized. Within the reporting period, 2,136 unemployed and self-employed people in the region have undergone short-term vocational training for the specialties that are in demand on the labor market. This includes 1,500 women or 70.2%. The employment of the women who completed the courses is under control. Moreover, 320 women have been trained within Bastau-Business Project, of which 124 have received loans and 54 have started their own business.

The draft Fifth Periodic Report of Kazakhstan on the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, which will be submitted to the UN Committee in February 2018, was also presented at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova gave a number of specific instructions to the public bodies.