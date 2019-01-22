Kazakh Secretary of State meets with Armenian ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has held a meeting today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Kazakhstan Gagik Galachyan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting Secretary Abdykalikova emphasized Kazakhstan and Armenia enjoy close historic and cultural ties. Fruitful cooperation is implemented within such integration associations as the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and more.



Gulshara Abdykalikova extended her congratulations to Ambassador Galachyan on holding parliamentary elections in Armenia and expressed confidence that the new Parliament's work will help further strengthen bilateral partnership.



She noted that cooperation between the two countries within the EAEU boosts the development of economic ties. In 10 months of 2018 trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Armenia totaled $10.4 million, demonstrating a 19.5% increase.



"Humanitarian and cultural cooperation plays a special role in Kazakhstan-Armenia ties. The countries regularly hold a plethora of cultural, scientific and sports events," Secretary Abdykalikova added.



In conclusion, Gulshara Abdykalikova wished the Armenian diplomat success in the development of bilateral cooperation.