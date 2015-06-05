Kazakh Secretary of State meets with prominent writers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has met with well-known writers of Kazakhstan today.

"Your work is the property of the nation. Today I would like to discuss with you and exchange views on the topical issues not only as with the writers but as the citizens and public figures of Kazakhstan," Ms Abdykalikova said, addressing the meeting. The Secretary of State also noted that Kazakhstan actively participates in the process of globalization and it is crucial to preserve its unique mentality, culture and traditions. And literature is of paramount importance in that respect. Prominent Kazakhstani writers Akim Tarazi, Anes Sarai, Sabit Dossanov, Dulat Issabekov and Nurlan Orazalin took part in the meeting. The sides touched upon the development of national culture, literature, arts, publishing industry as well as state and prospects of spiritual and cultural sphere.