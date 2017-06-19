Kazakh Secretary of State meets with World Bank Country Manager

ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Secretary of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has held a meeting with Ato Brown, World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan, Akorda press service reported.

During the bilateral meeting, they discussed the current issues of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank. As of today, the Bank has participated in implementation of 46 projects for a total of $8.1 billion.

Ms. Abdykalikova stressed that this year marks 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's cooperation with the World Bank. For a quarter-century, the Bank has contributed to the private sector development, implementation of structural reforms and infrastructure improvement in the country.

The Secretary noted that Kazakhstan had set the goal of entering the 30 developed countries by 2050. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev's Address to the Nation "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" specifies the target of creating a new model of economic growth.

Gulshara Abdykalikova emphasized that Kazakhstan rose from 51st to 35th place among 190 countries in the World Bank Group's Ease of Doing Business Index in 2017 . "Over the Independence years, the gross inflow of foreign direct investment into the country has amounted to nearly $280 billion," the Secretary said.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the current dynamics of the bilateral cooperation development.

At the end, Ms. Abdykalikova wished Mr. Brown well-being and success in ensuring sustainable economic growth of the member countries.