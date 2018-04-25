Kazakh Secretary of State opens Astana book fair

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has opened today the Eurasian Book Fair 2018 in Astana.

"In the age of globalization and digital technologies the book still remains the leading source of new knowledge. It is the great tool for perceiving all and everything," she said addressing those gathered.



"The book plays a special role, especially in the light of the country's political, economic and spiritual reforms for it is a universal key to information. The reading nation is the intellectual nation," she stressed.



As earlier reported, it brings together publishing houses, book selling organizations, cultural and study centres of CIS member states, Europe and Asia, our correspondent reports.



Above 155 publishers' and book organizations from 18 countries such as Russia, Poland, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Turkey, China, India, Albania and others confirmed their participation in the international book fair. It is expected to be a grandiose book feast.





The number of participants in 2018 has almost doubled against 2017. Last year there were 80 exponents from 14 countries.



A Poetry Slam, a non-formal artistic competition for young poets, will take place for the first time as part of the fair. The youngest participants will also enjoy master classes "How to write a book?" by well-known Kazakhstani writer Liliya Klaus and Russian writer, script writer and playwright Yevgeniya Dekina.



Another highlight is a contest of art designers and special events for illustrators.



The fair runs from April 25 until April 28.

