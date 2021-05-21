Kazakh Secretary of State partakes in event marking Olzhas Suleimenov’s 85th birthday anniv

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has participated in the solemn event celebrating the 85th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor, people’s writer Olzhas Suleimenov, Kazinform reports.

According to the Akorda press service, the Kazakh Secretary of State handed over the congratulatory letters on behalf of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Olzhas Suleimenov.

Opening the event, the Secretary of State pointed out that Olzhas Suleimenov’s birth anniversary is a significant event during the year the country marks its 30th independence anniversary taking into account the writer’s merits and world recognition as a literary figure, parliamentarian, diplomat, and public leader in the anti-nuclear movements of Kazakhstan.

Kusherbayev underlined that Olzhas Suleimenov is a poet of global consciousness enabling humankind to keep the most valuable thing every culture has and counteract challenges facing the modern civilization, noting that it is particularly relevant to the society on its way to spiritual renovation and public consciousness modernization.

The event was also addressed by Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Türksoy Director-General Dusen Kaseinov, and Chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan Ulykbek Yesdaulet.